KBC 12: Kapil took two lifelines to answer the 9th question but couldn't answer it right and ended up winning Rs 10,000 only.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of the hit quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan had contestant Kapil Gurung from Bengal on the hot seat. While Kapil was going good with his game, he got stuck in the ninth question and ended up winning Rs 10,00 as he struggled with the answer to the 9th question. He took two lifelines to answer the 9th question but couldn't answer it right and ended up winning Rs 10,000 only.

Kapil used two lifelines to answer the question related to the human body. He used Phone a Friend lifeline first but he did not get a satisfactory answer at that time and he moved on to take another lifeline of 50-50 and still answered it wrong.

Here is the 9th question asked by host Amitabh Bachchan to Kapil:

Which part of the adult human body has the highest number of bones?

The answer to this question is- Hand.

Here's what you need to know:

A hand has 27 bones, and a foot has 26, which means that together the body's two hands and two feet have 106 bones. That is, the hands and feet contain more than half of the bones in your entire body.

Talking about Kapil's game, he used the first lifeline on the fourth question. Then, on the ninth question, he used two lifelines, but the answer still went wrong and he got out of the show. However, Kapil won Rs 10,000 only.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma