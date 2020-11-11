KBC 12: The Diwali week episode started with Sunny Khalas, on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Bigg Boss was filled with all the fun banters. The Diwali week episode started with Sunny Khalas, on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. He is a lecturer from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and he was the only one to answer the fastest finger round correctly.

Sunny was all in the chatty mood and he made sure to let host Amitabh Bachchan know that he is a huge fan of Bollywood. He even revealed his plan that once he would become a crorepati, Sunny would take his wife on a Switzerland trip and dance of 'Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main'.

Host Amitabh Bachchan won our hearts as he laughed his heart out and was amused by Sunny's plans. Not only this, but Sunny also revealed that the couple was blessed with a baby girl recently and have not yet decided on a name. Taking the opportunity, he asked host Amitabh Bachchan to name their baby girl.

To this, Big B responded and congratulated the couple and said that Goddess Laxmi has arrived in their home. He then blessed Sunny's home, a gesture that warmed the cockles of people's hearts.

Sunny was playing all fine in the game but got stuck at the question for Rs 3.2 lakh. He exhausted all his lifelines and was unable to answer the questions, so he decided to quit the game and went home with the prize money of Rs 1.6 lakh.

After Sunny, Ravikant Sahu from Chhattisgarh came on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Ravikant is a technician in South Eastern Coalfields Limited. Big B also revealed that he also used to work at a coal mine before entering the film industry.

