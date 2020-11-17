In Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mohita Sharma attempted the tenth jackpot question worth Rs 7 crore, but couldn’t answer it.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 12th season of the famous reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to enjoy a successful time on air with Amitabh Bachchan hosting it yet again. The show recently got its second crorepati in IPS officer Mohita Sharma.

The show had premiered on September 28 and got its first crorepati Nazia Nasim on November 11. Hardly six days later, Indian Police Service (IPS) Mohita Sharma became the second contestant on the show to win the Rs 1 crore amount.

Here is the question:

Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Groupin Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat?

A.HMS Minden B. HMC Cornwallis C. HMC Trincomalee D. HMS Meanea

The correct answer is HMC Trincomalee

Let us also take a look at the Rs 1 crore question which was answered correctly by Mohita.

Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II?

A. HMX B. RDX C. TNT D. PETN

The correct answer for this is B. RDX.

Mohita is an IPS officer and is posted in Jammu and Kashmir. Born in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, Mohita has been educated in Delhi. Mohita is married to Rushal Garg, an officer of Forest Service, Jammu and Kashmir.

She revealed that her husband has been trying to participate in the show for the last 20 years. As per the report, he even tried for KBC junior.

Tuesday's show started with Mohita reciting thr first poem that she wrote, which glorifies her profession. Amitabh Bachchan was seen hailing Mohita for her thoughts and called her a kavyitri (poetess).

