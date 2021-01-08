Every season we see people coming and taking away the big amount based on their knowledge, however, this season was a bit different.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is riding high on success. The show not just entertains the viewers it also educates them and keeps them glued with an interesting set of questions every week.

The show welcomes people from all walks of life and made their dreams come true. Every season we see people coming and taking away the big amount based on their knowledge, however, this season was a bit different. Standing true to its tag line "Har cheez ko break lag sakta haim sapno ko nahi" this season we saw four women bagging the 'Crorepati' title.

For unversed, the total number of crorepatis till season 11 is 14 and out of them, we have only five women holding the title. Not more than two women ever won the Rs 1-crore prize money in a particular season. But this season we saw 4 women winning the title leaving everyone inspired.

Let's have a look at all four women who became the Corepatis of KBC 12:

Nazia Nasim

On 11th November we got our first crorepati, who received a standing ovation from superstar Amitabh Bachchan for playing such an amazing game. Nasim who came from Delhi to win the show is a communications manager with Royal Enfield.

IPS Mohita Sharma

On 17th November, we got our second winner in IPS Mohita who is currently posted in Jammu-Kashmir. The lady played an outstanding game and was also praised by Big B.

Anupa Das

Consecutively in the third week, we got our third winner on 25th November. Anupa who is a teacher in a government school in Bastar, Chhattisgarh won 1-core prize money after trying to be on the show for 20 years. She played an outstanding game, even Big B praised her and said it was not an ordinary game that she played.

Dr Neha Sharma

Last but not the least on the New Year's eve we got our fourth crorepati on 7th January. Neha who is a doctor by profession based in Ghatkopar, Mumbai shared how she treated many COVID-19 patients during the lockdown. She also revealed that she has been trying to be on the hot seat for 20 years.

For the unversed, the first woman to win Rs 5 crore prize money was in the sixth season of KBC. Sunmeet Kaur Sawhney, a homemaker from Mumbai who was motivated by her teenage daughters to participate in the show.

