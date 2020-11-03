Social media users said that show is running "leftists propaganda", while others blamed it for "hurting Hindu sentiments", check out the question.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kaun Banega Crorepati show recently landed into trouble for one of the questions asked during Friday's Karamveer episode. An FIR has been registered against host Amitabh Bachchan and the makers of the show for hurting the "Hindu sentiments" in Lucknow.

The show faced severe backlash on social media after Big B asked a question related to Manusmirti in the Karamveer episode. The episode had social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni on the hot seat opposite Big B and the question was worth Rs 6,40,000.

The question was:

Q: On 25 December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?

Options:

(A) Vishnu Purana

(B) Bhagavad Gita

(C) Rigdev

(D) Manusmriti

The correct answer of this question was Manusmriti and after announcing it, Amitabh Bachchan said in Hindi that In 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti and also burned copies of it.

However, the question did not go well with the social media users and they started trending #BoycottKBC right after the clip of the show went viral on the internet.

The filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also shared a clip from the episode on the microblogging site and wrote, "KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how culture wars are win. It's called coding."

KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how cultural wars are win. It’s called coding. pic.twitter.com/uR1dUeUAvH — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 31, 2020

Meanwhile, the social media users said that show is running "leftists propaganda", while others blamed it for "hurting Hindu sentiments". One of the users wrote, "What the hell is this @SrBachchan ji?? If you dont love Mumbai the ask a question on some other dharma and them see the magic and diwali outside your house!! Each and everyone here is just a paid bot bc hinduism ki kisi ko padi hi nai hai! Shameless!"

What the hell is this @SrBachchan ji?? If you dont love Mumbai the ask a question on some other dharma and them see the magic and diwali outside your house!! Each and everyone here is just a paid bot bc hinduism ki kisi ko padi hi nai hai! Shameless! pic.twitter.com/zAICurSZ0g — Atul Amist (@atulamist7) October 31, 2020

This is out of desperation to show BR Ambedkar as anti-Hindu which he was not.

They want to divide Hindu community on the basis of caste.



They are stripping themselves through these kind Propaganda#BoycottKBC pic.twitter.com/OC8QZRmNRP — माधवी भट्ट 🇮🇳🚩 (@Madhvi69999952) November 1, 2020

Another user said, "This is out of desperation to show BR Ambedkar as anti-Hindu which he was not. They want to divide Hindu community on the basis of caste. They are stripping themselves through these kind Propaganda"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma