The 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is making headlines for its interesting set of question, made CarryMinati fans crazy over this question.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is making headlines for the interesting questions asked in the show. This time, it is not about the question based on Manusmriti which led the makers into huge trouble. The question aired on November 4 that received a lot of attention from the netizens was based on popular Youtuber CarryMinati. After watching the show, CarryMinati fans went gaga and started congratulating him on social media.

Rakhi Rani, who began the game on 4 November, could not take the game for long. She could not answer the question of 12.50 lakhs correctly. After that, the new contestant was given the opportunity to come to the hot seat. This participant named Hardik Patil performed quite good and by the end of the day, Hardik managed to win 12.50 lakhs. Now, he will face the question of 25 lakhs in Thursday's episode.

When Hardik started the game, he was asked question 2 related to a YouTuber. The question was- which YouTube star's real name is Ajay Nagar? Options given were - A: Cariminati, B: Technical Guruji, C: Geeky Ranjith, D: Ashkin. Hardik gave the correct answer to this- Cariminity. Observing the trend on social media, CarryMinati and some of his friends too shared the screenshot from the show.

CarryMinati shared a post on Twitter and in answer, he wrote, "B-Technical Guruji." A fan shared a picture clicked from the TV screen and wrote on Twitter, Congratulations Bhai for success."

Ajey to khudme ek itihas hai,

Ye to bas shuruwat hai abhi,

Aage aage dekhiyien dil thamb kar baithiye ye Ajey Nagar aka @CarryMinati Name ka shaks yahi nahi rukega, are itihas ise nahi, ye itihas apna khud likhega.. 🙌😊

I'm so much proud of you Ajey god bless you keep it up. pic.twitter.com/ll0KKG0oxK — #DateKarle🎤 Saranga Mankar🎶 (@SarangaViratian) November 4, 2020

Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati is a YouTuber who is popularly known for making roasting and gaming videos. He got major attention for his YouTube vs TikTok video. He roasted the TikTok users and it became the most viewed video on YouTube. However, YouTube subsequently removed the video citing the guidelines.

Posted By: Srishti Goel