KBC Season 12: One of the most popular reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has successfully completed the first week of the season. Here is a list of questions that were asked from one of the contestants of the season. Check if you can answer all the questions.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has successfully completed the first week of the season. The contestants of the first week tried hard to win huge money from the show and now the game is getting more interesting. This reality game show gives the opportunity to common people to win huge money on the basis of their knowledge. Well, all those who could not manage to reach the hot seat of the show, try to answer all the questions asked in KBC at their homes. The question asked in the show seemed easy on television screens but it gives us a reality check when we go through them. So, here is the list of questions that were asked from the contestant Pradeep Kumar Sood. Check if you can answer them all.

Question 1: (For Rs 1000) "Which two months will complete the lyrics of this Kishore Kumar song: Mere Naina __ Phir Bhi Mera Mann Pyaasa?"

Options:

A. Falgun Jyeshth

B. Kartik Vaishakh,

C. Paush Maagh and

D. Sawan Bhado

Answer: (D) Sawan Bhado

Question 2: (For Rs 2000) "Which of these is a term used in the sport of tennis?"

Options:

A. Free hit

B. Drop shot

C. Offside

D. Leg glance

Answer: (B) Drop shot

Question 3: (For Rs 3000) "Which of these materials are sold or available with TMT specification?"

Options:

A. Cement

B. Plaster of Paris

C. Iron bars

D. Wall paints

Answer: (C) Iron bars

Question 4: (For Rs 5000) "On which pair is this song picturised?" (Song played was "Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate")

Options:

A. Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh

B. Rishi Kapoor-Simi Garewal

C. Rishi Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit

D. Rishi Kapoor-Dimple Kapadia

Answer: (D) Rishi Kapoor-Dimple Kapadia

Question 5: (For Rs 10,000) "By what other popular name is mixed pickle, for which Panipat is famous, known?"

Pachranga, Panchanan, Panchamrit and Panchatatva.

Options:

A. Pachranga

B. Panchanan

C. Panchamrit

D. Panchatatva

Answer: (A) Pachranga

Question 6: (For Rs 20,000) " "According to the Mahabharata, who among these was reborn as Shikhandi with the sole intention of taking revenge on Bhishma?

Options:

A. Ambika

B. Ambalika

C. Amba

D. Devayani

Answer: (C) Amba

Question 7: (For Rs 40,000) "In which city is the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank headquartered?"

Options:

A. Amritsar

B. Nagpur

C. Ludhiana

D. Mumbai

Answer: (D) Mumbai

Question 8: (For Rs 80,000) "Widal Test is used to diagnose which of the following diseases?"

Options:

A. Polio

B. Typhoid

C. Hepatitis

D. Cholera

Answer: (B) Typhoid

Question 9: (For Rs 1,60,000) "Who formally inaugurated the city of Chandigarh on 7 October 1953?"

Options:

A. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

B. Pt Jawaharlal Nehru

C. Dr Rajendra Prasad

D. Sardar Gian Singh Rarewala

Answer: (C) Dr Rajendra Prasad

Question 9 (Alternative Question: (For Rs 1,10,000) "Who is this person, at the centre of managing a global crisis?"

Options:

A. Roberto Azevedo

B. Anthony Fauci

C. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

D. Jerome Adams

Answer: (C) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Question 10: (For Rs 3,20,000) "Which of these father and son pairs have both served as Union Ministers?"

The options were , , and .

Options:

A. Ved Prakash and Piyush Goyal

B. Sanjay and Varun Gandhi

C. Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan

D. Sheikh Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah

Answer: (A) Ved Prakash and Piyush Goyal

Question 11: (For Rs 6,40,000) "The Indian Super League team NorthEast United FC is owned by which of these personalities?"

Options:

A. Virat Kohli

B. Ranbir Kapoor

C. Parineeti Chopra

D. John Abraham

Answers: (D) John Abraham

Question 12: (For Rs 12,50,000) "What is the most spoken language in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with approximately 28 per cent of the population speaking it?"

Options:

A. Tamil

B. Bengali

C. Hindi

D. Nicobares

Answers: (B) Bengali

Question 12: (For Rs 25,00,000)"The point from Earth that is farthest from land is named after which fictional character of Indian origin?"

Options:

A. Robinson Crusoe

B. Captain Ahab

C. Captain Nemo

D. Phileas Fogg

Answers: (C) Captain Nemo

Posted By: Srishti Goel