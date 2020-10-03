Amitabh Bachchan-starrer KBC 12 never fails to impress the audience and entertains people from Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The twelfth season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back on the small screen and its fans have already glued to their TV screens to catch every scene of the quiz show.

The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer show never fails to impress the audience and entertains people from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. KBC 12 went into production earlier this month, with the team following all COVID-19 precautions. To ensure a safe work environment, for the first time, the show does not have studio audience.

On Wednesday, Jaswinder Singh Cheema got lucky and landed on the hot seat and became a rollover contestant on Thursday. Jaswinder himself is a frontline worker and he is working as a constable with the Maharashtra Police department. He went on to win Rs 12,50,000.

However, one historical question made him quit the game. It was his 13th question for Rs 25,00,000 and he did not want to take the risk, thus he opted to quit and he ended up winning Rs 12,50,000.

The question which was asked by host Amitabh Bachchan was "Which king appointed professional European soldiers led by Jean-Baptiste Ventura & Jean-Francois Allard of Napoleon's army, to modernise his army?

A) Maharaja Gulab Sing

B) Tipu Sulta

C) Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar

D) Maharaja Ranjit Singh

The correct answer of this question was D) Maharaja Ranjit Sing Jaswinder decided not to take a risk and quit the game. He answered Tipu Sultan, but Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the right answer.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma