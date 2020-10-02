KBC 12, Episode 4: Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant number 3 quit the game at Rs 25 lakh question as he was unable to answer this question. See if you know the right answer.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment desk: Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kaun Banega crorepati is back on the small screens with its new rules and new lifelines for the contestants. This reality game show gives the opportunity to common people to win huge money on the basis of their knowledge. Well, all those who could not manage to reach the hot seat of the show, try to answer all the questions asked in KBC at their homes. The question asked in the show seemed easy on television screens but it gives us a reality check when we go through them. See what happened in the last episode.

On the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12, contestant Jay Kulshehtha managed to bag Rs 12,50,000. Kulsheshtha, who was from Mumbai, got stuck on the question which was asked for Rs 25 lakh. He was left with lifelines but he did not use it because he was not sure if the lifeline could help him out. The question which was asked for Rs 25 lakh by host Amitabh Bachchan was-

Question: “According to the Treaty of Sugauli, which river marked a natural boundary between India and Nepal?”

Options:

A. Kali

B. Son

C. Gandak

D. Kosi

The correct answer to this question is option (A) Kaali which Kaali was unable to get right. However, after quitting the question, show-host Amitabh Bachchan asked him to guess any of the options and Jay guessed it right. But, according to the rules he had no option to come back on the hot seat and he lost a check of Rs 25 Lakh.

Talking about the details of the answer to this question, the Treaty of Sugali was signed in December 1815 to establish the border with Nepal. It was later dismissed after the Anglo-Nepalese War of 1814-16.

Posted By: Srishti Goel