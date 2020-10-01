KBC Season 12: One of the most popular reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back on small screens. Here is a list of questions that were asked from the second contestant of the season. Check if you can answer all the questions.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment desk: Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kaun Banega crorepati is back on the small screens with its new rules and new lifelines for the contestants. This reality game show gives the opportunity to common people to win huge money on the basis of their knowledge. Well, all those who could not manage to reach the hot seat of the show, try to answer all the questions asked in KBC at their homes. The question asked in the show seemed easy on television screens but it gives us a reality check when we go through them. So, here is the list of questions that were asked from the second contestant of KBC, Sonu Kumar Gupta. Check if you can answer them all.

Question 1: (For Rs 1000) "Which of these states is also known for 'Aligarh ke taale', 'Bareilly ka surma' and 'Firozabad ki chudiyan'?"

Options:

A. Uttar Pradesh

B. Madhya Pradesh

C. Himachal Pradesh

D. Bihar

Answer: (A) Uttar Pradesh

Question 2: (For Rs 2000) "In 2008, Rajasthan Royals became the first winner of which annual sporting event?"

Options:

A. PKL

B. ISL

C. PHL

D. IPL

Answer: (D) IPL

Question 3: (For Rs 3000) "What are the terms 3G, 4G and 5G related to?"

Options:

A. Population Generations

B. Phone Networks

C. Digital Camera

D. Grading in Schools.

Answer: (B) Phone Networks.

Question 4: (For Rs 5000) "Which of the following will be heavier than 1450 g of iron?"

Options:

A. 1 kg of rice

B. 1.4 kg of paper

C. 1.7 kg of cotton

D. 1.3 kg of husk.

Answer: (C) 1.7 kg of cotton

Question 5: (For Rs 10,000) "Which of these songs about rain does not have any rain sequence?"

Options:

A. Tip tip barsa paani (Mohra)

B. Rimjhim ghire saawan (Manzil)

C. Barso re (Guru)

D. Ghanan ghanan (Lagaan)

Answer: (D) is Ghanan ghanan (Lagaan)

Question 6: (For Rs 20,000), "The politician heard in this audio clip is the president of which party?"

Options:

A. Samajwadi Party

B. Bahujan Samaj Party

C. Rashtriya Lok Dal

D. Communist Party of India

Answer: (A) Samajwadi Party

Question 7: (For Rs 40,000) "Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and the island of Diu were all under which European colonial power?"

Options:

A. Denmark

B. France

C. Britain

D. Portugal

Answer: (D) Portugal

Question 8:(For Rs 80,000) "Agni Ki Udaan is the Hindi translation of which personality's autobiography?"

Options:

A. Homi Jehagir Bhabha

B. Kalpana Chawla

C. APJ Abdul Kalam

D. Vikram Sarabhai

Answer: (C) APJ Abdul Kalam

Question 9: (For Rs 1,60,000) "During the Battle of Kurukshetra, Krishna deceived the Kauravas by hiding the sun behind clouds to enable Arjuna to kill whom?"

Options:

A. Shakuni

B. Dronacharya

C. Dushasana

D. Jayadratha.

Answer: (D) Jayadratha.

Question 10: (For Rs 3,20,000) "Which company is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by number of doses produced (volume)"

Options:

A. Biocon

B. Serum Institute

C. Indian Immunologicals

D. Bharat Biotech

Answer: (B)Serum Institute

Question 11: (For Rs 6,40,000) "The film in which this song features is based on which battle?"

Host Amitabh Bachchan played the video clip of "Teri Mitti" from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.

Options:

A. Battle of Saragarhi

B. Battle of Chamkaur

C. Battle of Plassey

D. Battle of Buxar

Answer: (A) is Battle of Saragarhi

Question 12: (For Rs 12,50,000) "Which Indian hockey player holds the record for the most number of goals scored in an Olympic final?"

Options:

A. Gurbux Singh

B. Leslie Claudius

C. Balbir Singh Senior

D. Keshav Dutt

Answer: (C) Balbir Singh Senior

Question 13: (For Rs 25,00,000) "In which state did a politician named P Subhash Chandra Bose become deputy chief minister in 2019?"

Options

A. Andhra Pradesh

B. West Bengal

C. Telangana

D. Karnataka

Posted By: Srishti Goel