New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Episode 23 of the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati was a memorable experience for contestant Chhavi Kumar who decided to call it quits after she was struggling to pick the correct answer for Rs 1 crore question. Notably, Chhavi, a teacher from UP's Ghaziabad, was the first contestant of this season to have reached this far in the contest. The Rs 1 crore question that show's host Amitabh Bachchan asked Chhavi was- After which Greek goddess is the US space program to land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024 named? The options were: a) Rhea b) Nemesis c) Aphrodite d) Artemis. With no lifelines left, Chhavi decided to leave the game and take Rs 50 lakh cheque with her instead of risking it all. Impressed by Chhavi's performance on the show, Bachchan announced that the makers of the show have decided to award Rs 5 lakh scholarship for the education of Chhavi's daughter Vedantu.

Meanwhile, the correct answer to the question was: d) Artemis. Artemis, the twin sister of Greek god Apollo, is the Greek goddess of hunt, wilderness, wild animals, the Moon and chastity. US space agency NASA is planning to send back humans to moon as early as 2024 under its Artemis program. The mission will help the space agency demonstrate new technologies and business approaches that will be needed for the human exploration of Mars in 2030s.

The next contestant to win the Fastest Finger First round was Maulik Vyas from Gujarat who won Rs 1,60,000 on tonight's episode. The third contestant to make it to the hot seat was Shivani Sankpal from Pune, Maharashtra. She is a design engineer.

