KBC 12, Episode 16: Runa Saha, from West Bengal, was the last contestant of this week and Amitabh Bachchan called her on the hot seat without letting her go through the fastest finger round.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has made sure to make its viewers glued to the television screen. Its' been two weeks since the current season of the show commenced and the viewers are having the time of their life. This time, the show has gone through some changes due to coronavirus pandemic to ensure the safety of the contestants in the show.

For the first time in the show, a contestant had the opportunity to go to the hot seat without qualifying the fastest finger first round. Runa Saha, from West Bengal, was the last contestant of this week and Amitabh Bachchan called her on the hot seat without letting her go through the fastest finger round. However, she got stuck at Rs 50 lakh worth question and decided to quit the game as she exhausted all her helplines.

She won a staggering amount of Rs 25 lakh but this question worth Rs 50 lakh made her go home. The question was, "Who founded "Stray Feathers: A Journal of Ornithology for India and its Dependencies," in the 19th century?

The answer to this question was: c) Allan Octavian Hume.

While, when Runa was asked to answer this question, she guessed it right and this decision of her quitting the game hurt Big B more than her.

Runa Saha is a homemaker and was trying to get to the hot-seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati since last few years.

After being called by the host, Amitabh Bachchan, she got emotional and started crying after which Big B tried to calm her down and urged her to wipe off her tears. Bachchan also mentioned to Saha that her days of crying were over.

