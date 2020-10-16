KBC 12, Episode 15: Check these 13 questions asked from contestant Swapnil Chavhan; see if you can answer them all
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is about to complete the third week of the season. The contestants of the second week tried hard to win huge money from the show and now the game is getting more interesting. This reality game show gives the opportunity to common people to win huge money on the basis of their knowledge. Well, all those who could not manage to reach the hot seat of the show, try to answer all the questions asked in KBC at their homes. The questions asked in the show seemed easy on television screens but it gives us a reality check when we go through them. So, here is the list of questions that were asked in the latest episode. Check if you can answer them all.
Question 1: "According to an idiom, shedding tears like which of these animals means to express false sadness or sympathy?"
Options:
A. Geedad
B. Gharial
C. Haathi
D. Billi
Answer: Gharial
Question 2: "If you are watching Novak Djokovic competing against Andy Murray in an international tournament, which sport are you watching?"
Options:
A. Tennis
B. Badminton
C. Table Tennis
D. Squash
Answer: Tennis
Question 3: "What are the Eastern Ghats and Western Ghats?"
Options:
A. Mountain Ranges
B. Bays
C. Rivers
D. Plateaus
Answer: Mountain Ranges
Question 4: "In India, which of these occasions falls on the same day as Maharashtra Day?"
Options:
A. Earth Day
B. Labour Day
C. International Day of Non-Violence
D. International Day of Yoga
Answer: Labour Day
Question 5: "What was the name of the character written for this animal in Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book?"
Options:
A. Bagheera
B. King Louie
C. Baloo
D. Shere Khan
Answer: Shere Khan
Question 6: "The politician seen in this video clip took additional charge of which new ministry in the 2019 Modi Cabinet?"
Options:
A. Ministry of Irrigation
B. Ministry of MSME
C. Ministry of Shipping
D. Ministry of Electronics & IT.
Answer: Ministry of MSME
Question 7: "In which of these universities did the Chinese traveller Huan Tsang study when he visited India during Emperor Harsha's reign?"
Options:
A. Nalanda
B. Takshashila
C. Somapura
D. Vikramashila
Answer: Nalanda
Question 8: "According to Hindu mythology, which of these 'lokas' is also known as Amravati?"
Options:
A. Indraloka
B. Agniloka
C. Shivaloka
D. Vishnuloka
Answer: Indraloka
Question 9: "Which Urdu poet can be heard in this audio clip?"
Options:
A. Munawar Rana
B. Javed Akhtar
C. Rahat Indori
D. Wasim Barelvi
Answer: Rahat Indori
Question 10: "Indian-American business executive Arvind Krishna became the CEO of which American multinational technology company in 2020?"
A. Oracle
B. Microsoft
C. Amazon
D. IBM
Answer: IBM
Question 11: "In which stadium did Sachin Tendulkar score his 100th international century?"
Options:
A. Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka,
B. Bangabandhu Stadium, Dhaka
C. M A Aziz Stadium, Chittagong
D. Sylhet International cricket stadium
Answer: Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka,
Question 12: "Which fort in Maharashtra is home to the Kalalbangdi, Landa Kasam and Chawri cannons?"
Options:
A. Raigad
B. Murud-Janjira
C. Sindhudarg
D. Suvarnadurg
Answer: Murud-Janjira
Question 13: "Who is the only person to have won a Booker Prize and two Oscar awards?"
Options:
A. Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
B. Salman Rushdie
C. Arthur C Clarke
D. Eleanor Catton
Answer: Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
