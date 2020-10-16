KBC Season 12: One of the most popular reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has come to an end of the third week of this season. Here is a list of questions that were asked from one of the contestants in the latest episode. Check if you can answer all the questions.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is about to complete the third week of the season. The contestants of the second week tried hard to win huge money from the show and now the game is getting more interesting. This reality game show gives the opportunity to common people to win huge money on the basis of their knowledge. Well, all those who could not manage to reach the hot seat of the show, try to answer all the questions asked in KBC at their homes. The questions asked in the show seemed easy on television screens but it gives us a reality check when we go through them. So, here is the list of questions that were asked in the latest episode. Check if you can answer them all.

Question 1: "According to an idiom, shedding tears like which of these animals means to express false sadness or sympathy?"

Options:

A. Geedad

B. Gharial

C. Haathi

D. Billi

Answer: Gharial

Question 2: "If you are watching Novak Djokovic competing against Andy Murray in an international tournament, which sport are you watching?"

Options:

A. Tennis

B. Badminton

C. Table Tennis

D. Squash

Answer: Tennis

Question 3: "What are the Eastern Ghats and Western Ghats?"

Options:

A. Mountain Ranges

B. Bays

C. Rivers

D. Plateaus

Answer: Mountain Ranges

Question 4: "In India, which of these occasions falls on the same day as Maharashtra Day?"

Options:

A. Earth Day

B. Labour Day

C. International Day of Non-Violence

D. International Day of Yoga

Answer: Labour Day

Question 5: "What was the name of the character written for this animal in Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book?"

Options:

A. Bagheera

B. King Louie

C. Baloo

D. Shere Khan

Answer: Shere Khan

Question 6: "The politician seen in this video clip took additional charge of which new ministry in the 2019 Modi Cabinet?"

Options:

A. Ministry of Irrigation

B. Ministry of MSME

C. Ministry of Shipping

D. Ministry of Electronics & IT.

Answer: Ministry of MSME

Question 7: "In which of these universities did the Chinese traveller Huan Tsang study when he visited India during Emperor Harsha's reign?"

Options:

A. Nalanda

B. Takshashila

C. Somapura

D. Vikramashila

Answer: Nalanda

Question 8: "According to Hindu mythology, which of these 'lokas' is also known as Amravati?"



Options:

A. Indraloka

B. Agniloka

C. Shivaloka

D. Vishnuloka

Answer: Indraloka

Question 9: "Which Urdu poet can be heard in this audio clip?"

Options:

A. Munawar Rana

B. Javed Akhtar

C. Rahat Indori

D. Wasim Barelvi

Answer: Rahat Indori

Question 10: "Indian-American business executive Arvind Krishna became the CEO of which American multinational technology company in 2020?"

A. Oracle

B. Microsoft

C. Amazon

D. IBM

Answer: IBM

Question 11: "In which stadium did Sachin Tendulkar score his 100th international century?"

Options:

A. Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka,

B. Bangabandhu Stadium, Dhaka

C. M A Aziz Stadium, Chittagong

D. Sylhet International cricket stadium

Answer: Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka,

Question 12: "Which fort in Maharashtra is home to the Kalalbangdi, Landa Kasam and Chawri cannons?"

Options:

A. Raigad

B. Murud-Janjira

C. Sindhudarg

D. Suvarnadurg

Answer: Murud-Janjira

Question 13: "Who is the only person to have won a Booker Prize and two Oscar awards?"

Options:

A. Ruth Prawer Jhabvala

B. Salman Rushdie

C. Arthur C Clarke

D. Eleanor Catton

Answer: Ruth Prawer Jhabvala

Posted By: Srishti Goel