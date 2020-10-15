KBC Season 12: One of the most popular reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has successfully completed the second week of the season. Here is a list of questions that were asked from one of the contestants of the season. Check if you can answer all the questions.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has successfully completed the second week of the season. The contestants of the second week tried hard to win huge money from the show and now the game is getting more interesting. This reality game show gives the opportunity to common people to win huge money on the basis of their knowledge. Well, all those who could not manage to reach the hot seat of the show, try to answer all the questions asked in KBC at their homes. The questions asked in the show seemed easy on television screens but it gives us a reality check when we go through them. So, here is the list of questions that were asked in the latest episode. Check if you can answer them all.

Question 1: "What does the idiom "Aedi choti ka paseena ek kar dena" mean?

Options

A. Make a lot of effort

B. Pray

C. Exercise

D. Spend a lot of money

Answer. Make a lot of effort

Question 2: "Popular among kids, 'Hawa mithai' is also known by which of these names?

Options

A. Badshah ki Dadhi

B. Budhiya ke Baal

C. Haseeno ki Zulfain

D. Nathulal ki Mooch



Answer: Budhiya ke Baal

Question 3: "Which of these films tells the story of Shruti and Bittoo who become partners in their very own 'wedding planning ka bijness' in Delhi?"

Options

A. Patiala House

B. Dil Dhadakne Do

C. Band Baaja Baaraat

D. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Answer: Band Baaja Baaraat

Question 4: "In which of these games can the number of players per team vary at a certain point of time during a match?"

Options

A. Chess

B. Tennis

C. Badminton

D. Kabaddi

Answer: Kabaddi

Question 5: "The sum of the numbers mentioned in which of these film titles is the highest?"

Options

A. Do Aankhen Barah Haath

B. Nau Do Gyarah

C. One 2 ka 4

D. Teen Batti Char Raasta

Answer: Nau Do Gyarah

Question 6: "Which is the single largest internal organ by mass in the human body?"

Options

A. Liver

B. Gallbladder

C. Kidney

D. Stomach

Answer: Liver

Question 7: "The historic character seen in this video clip spent her childhood in which city?

Options

A. Jhansi

B. Gwalior

C. Jaipur

D. Varanasi

Answer: Varanasi

Question 8:

"The city of Beirut, where a large amount of ammonium nitrate recently caused an explosion and death of many people, is the capital of which country?

Options

A. Lebanon

B. Bahrain

C. Syria

D. Yemen

Answer: Lebanon

Question 9: "Which of these animals is an omnivore?"

Options

A. Bear

B. Panther

C. Deer

D. Giraffe

Answer: Bear

Question 10: "Who wrote the poem "Jantantra Ka Janm" that features the line 'Singhasan Khaali Ke Janata Aati Hai'?"

Options

A. Bhawani Prasad Mishra

B. Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

C. Rambriksh Benipuri

D. Namvar Singh

Answer: Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

Question 11: "According to Mahabharata, Draupadi pledged to wash her hair with the blood of which of Dhritarashtra's sons?"

Options

A. Duryodhana

B. Dushkarma

C. Dushasana

D. Vikarna

Answer: Dushasana

Question 12: "Which of these events, started by K M Munshi in 1950, is celebrated in India every year from 1 to 7 July to create enthusiasm among masses for forest conservation and planting trees?"

, , and .

Options

A. Sankalp Taru

B. Van Mahotsav

C. Green Yatra

D. Hara Bhara

Answer: Van Mahotsav

Question 13: "Which of these politicians did Gandhiji call 'Ajatashatru', meaning one without enemies?

A. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

B. Lal Bahadur Shastri

C. C Rajagopalachari

D. Dr Rajendra Prasad

Answer: Dr Rajendra Prasad

Posted By: Srishti Goel