KBC Season 12: One of the most popular reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has successfully completed the second week of the season. Here is a list of questions that were asked from one of the contestants of the season. Check if you can answer all the questions.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has successfully completed the second week of the season. The contestants of the second week tried hard to win huge money from the show and now the game is getting more interesting. This reality game show gives the opportunity to common people to win huge money on the basis of their knowledge. Well, all those who could not manage to reach the hot seat of the show, try to answer all the questions asked in KBC at their homes. The questions asked in the show seemed easy on television screens but it gives us a reality check when we go through them. So, here is the list of questions that were asked in the latest episode. Check if you can answer them all.

Q.1: ‘Muh mitha karna’ is an expression of which emotion?

A. Happiness

Q.2: Which of these apps released by the Indian government gives out information regarding coronavirus to increase awareness among the citizens?

A. Arogya Setu

Q.3: Which of these is a Hindi serial about a Gujarati family that shares its name with a dish made of rice and lentils?

A. Khichdi

Q.4: Which of these is a non-renewable source of energy?

A. Natural Gas

Q.5: The girl in this picture is wearing a dress traditional to which state or union territory?

A. Jammu & Kashmir

Q.6: According to ancient Hindu scriptures, by which of the following names was Sita not known?

A. Sunayana

Q.7: In which film did this song feature?

A. Commando 3

Q.8: Which novel by Dharamvir Bharati about a young student, Chander, who falls in love with Sudha, the daughter of his college professor?

A. Gunaaho Ka Devta

Q.9: Kamala Harris is the first politician of Indian descent to be a nominated candidate for vice-present of which country?

A. United States

Q.10: Malala Yousufzai, the youngest Nobel peace prize winner, has graduated from which of these universities?

A. Oxford University

Q.11: Which cricketer can be heard narrating this incident in this audio clip?

A. Yuvraj Singh

Q.12: At an event during which movement during the freedom struggle did Aruna Asaf Ali hoist the Indian independence flag at Gowalia Tank Maidan in Bombay?

A. Quit India Movement

Q.13: What kind of thermometer is used to measure temperatures in the Arctic region?

A. Alcohol

Q.14: During the Kargil War 1999, what was the codename of the operation run by the Indian Navy?

A. Operation Talwar

Posted By: Srishti Goel