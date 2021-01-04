Earlier on the show, Amitabh Bachchan confessed that he is madly in love with Jaya Bachchan till date, watch the video.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati has managed to entertain fans amid the pandemic and now season 12 is all set to introduce to its fourth crorepati. The makers of the show released a promo in which Dr Neha Shah is announced as the fourth crorepati of this season and she has managed to win Rs 1 Crore. She is the fourth woman contestant of this season to win this huge prize money. Earlier, Anupa Das, Nazia Nasim, and IPS officer Mohita Sharma also won Rs 1 Crore on the reality show.

In the promo video, Dr Neha Shah is seen on the hot seat and host Amitabh Bachchan is in front of her and she just can't take her eyes off him. She was seen flirting with Big B and was even heard singing the song, 'Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezaar' to which Amit Ji says that is it for the person she likes and she replies that it is for him and he is that person.

After this, Amitabh Bachchan announces that she has managed to win Rs 1 Crore and she starts throwing flying kisses and says 'Love You Love You' to Big B. She further said that she was unable to concentrate on the game with him in front of her.

AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hotseat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV.@SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/kXOmIs2LGX — sonytv (@SonyTV) January 3, 2021

The makers of the show shared the promo with the caption that read, "AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hotseat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV."

Earlier on the show, Amitabh Bachchan confessed that he is madly in love with Jaya Bachchan till date. He said that he sent her plenty of love letters back in time and still does. Big B said, "Hum toh khule dimaag ke aur khule dil ke hain"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma