Host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Dr Shruti Singh on the hot seat after she won the Fastest Finger First round in the previous episode, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 began with some changes due to coronavirus pandemic to ensure the safety of the contestants in the show. The October 27 episode saw Dr Shruti Singh from Gujarat on the hot seat. The host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed her after she won the Fastest Finger First round in the previous episode where she locked the right answer in 13.74 seconds and she was the only contestant to give the correct answer.

Dr Shruti Singh became the winner of prize money of Rs 12.50 lakh. However, she quit the show in the 13th question worth Rs 25 lakh as she was left with no lifelines.

The 13th question was worth Rs 25 lakh and it was related to sports that made Dr Shruti quit the show, the question was:

Who was the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in wrestling at the Asian Games?

The options were:

A) Geeta Phogat

B) Vinesh Phogat

C) Sakhi Malik

D) Babita Phogat

The correct answer to this question was:

B) Vinesh Phogat

Dr Shruti Singh hails from Gujarat and is a Microbiology professor. She talked about the difficulties she faces as her husband works in the Merchant Navy and because of this, they have to live apart for months. Shruti has a three-and-a-half-year-old son. She wants to win the money so that her husband doesn't have to do a job in the Merchant Navy and they can live together.

The 12th question in which Shruti Singh won Rs 12.5 lakh was:

Jannayak Sthal, located near the Yamuna river in Delhi, is the samadhi sthal of which prime minister of India?

Answer: Chandra Shekhar

The options were Chandra Shekhar, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Inder Kumar Gujral, and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Dr Shruti took the last lifeline to answer this question. She took ask the expert to answer the question.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma