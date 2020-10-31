KBC 12: The Friday's episode began with Shivani Sankalp, a rollover contestant from Thursday's episode, check the question that made her quit the show.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kaun Banega Crorepati show is entertaining the people for overages now. Host Amitabh Bachchan has made sure that the netizens stayed glued to the TV screen. This time, the show saw several changes due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but it has ensured to keep the safety of its contestants in such unprecedented times.

The Friday's episode began with Shivani Sankalp, a rollover contestant from Thursday's episode. She started playing the game from the 5th question and she bagged the amount of Rs 6,40,000. But, she got stuck at the question related to Indian National Congress worth Rs 12,50 lakh that made her quit the show.

The question was- Which of these Indian Presidents never served as president of the Indian National Congress?

The answer of this question was- Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

At this time, Shivai exhausted all her lifelines as she used two lifelines, video call a friend and ask the expert for the 10th question.

Question: Which city will host the 2022 Asian Games?

Answer: Hangzhou

Shivani is a Design Engineer, 24-year-old and she hails from Pune and she told Amitabh Bachchan that she wanted to win money because she wanted to renovate her house in her village, She further said that the house is her late father's childhood home; her father passed away when she was 4-months-old. Shivani's job profile demands her to prepare manufacturing drawings and she has designed over 50-60 cranes.

In the Karamveer Episode, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Ramon Magsaysay awardee, Bezwada Wilson. An Indian activist and one of the founders and National Convenor of the Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA), Bezwada Wilson has been campaigning for the eradication of manual scavenging since 1993.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma