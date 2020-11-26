KBC 12: Anupa became the winner of Rs 1 Crore and it was the question of Rs 7 crore that made her quit the show, check out the question.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: A teacher from Jagdalpur, Bastar in Chhattisgarh, Anupa Das has created history in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 as she became the third crorepati of this season.

Anupa became the winner of Rs 1 Crore and it was the question of Rs 7 crore that made her quit the show. She answered all the question gracefully but it was a sports question that made her quit the game.

The question worth Rs 7 Crore that made her quit the game was-- In One Day International cricket, which team have Riaz Poonawala and Shaukat Dukanwala represented?

The options for this question were:

A) Kenya

B) The United Arab Emirates

C) Canada

D) Iran

Anupa was left with no lifelines and thus she decided to quit the game and as per the ritual, Amitabh Bachchan asked Anupa to guess an answer. She picked option B and it was the right answer. But, since Anupa had already decided to quit the show, it really didn't matter if she answered it correctly or not. The prize money that she was to take home was Rs 1 crore.

The question worth Rs 1 Crore that made her the third crorepati of this season was:

Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery on 18 November 1962 at Rezang La in Ladakh?

The options to the question were:

A) Major Dhan Singh Thapa

B) Lt Col Ardeshir Tarapore

C) Subedar Joginder Singh

D) Major Shaitan Singh

The correct answer was - D) Major Shaitan Singh

Before Anupa, the IPS officer Mohita Sharma became the second crorepati of this season. She was the second crorepati on KBC 12 after Nazia Nasim won Rs 1 crore just a week before her.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma