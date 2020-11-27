KBC 12: Ankush also shared in the show that he is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and after watching the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mohabbatein, he became romantic.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Season 12 of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati s getting interesting day by day. It has so far given three crorepatis in this season and it has been entertaining the viewers for ages now. In the latest episode of KBC, Ankush Sharma made the entry in the show, he was a vertically challenged person, and he managed to win Rs 25,50,000.

Ankush got struck at the Rs 50 lakh question and he opted to leave the game. The contestant also spoke about how his father used to talk to him about the challenges he might face and he did not even shy away from talking about his love life too.

Ankush also shared in the show that he is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and after watching the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mohabbatein, he became romantic and was pretty much influenced by Shah Rukh Khan's character Raj in the film.

He already used three lifelines in the show on the Rs 25,50,000 question. He also opted for the video-a-friend lifeline but wasn't able to get a satisfactory answer and therefore he chose to flip the question.

However, when it came to Rs 50 lakh question, Ankush opted to quit the game show as he was not able to answer the question related to the Slumdog Millionaire film.

The question worth Rs 50 lakh was:

In the book "Q&A" by Vikas Swarup, what is the subject of the last question asked Ram Mohammad Thomas in the TV quiz show?

A. Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 29

B. Mumtaz Mahal's father

C. Three Musketeers

D. Costard, a Shakespeare character

The correct answer to this question was-- A. Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 29. Host Amitabh Bachchan shared that the film Slumdog Millionaire was based on Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 29. The film won an Academy award and it starred Anil Kapoor, Dev Patel, and Freida Pinto.

