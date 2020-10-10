KBC 12: The Karamveer, Dr Sunil Shroff, was joined by Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza. Both the actors pledged on the show that they will be organ donors.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ending the week with an episode dedicated to the Karamveer, Amitabh Bachchan in Friday's episode welcomed Dr Sunil Shroff, who is the founder of Mohan Foundation, an NGO working towards the cause of organ donation and achieving heights in helping the needy people.

The Karamveer, Dr Sunil Shroff, was joined by Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza. Both the actors pledged on the show that they will be organ donors. Host, Amitabh Bachchan began the show by expressing gratitude in welcoming Dr Sunil Shroff on the show and said that it was a big honour for him.

During the Karamveer segment of the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked several questions related to politics, general knowledge, sports and politics. Karamveer Dr Sunil Shroff along with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia went on to win a sum of Rs 25 lakh, which was later donated to the Mohan Foundation.

Some of the questions during the Karamveer segment are as follows:

Which bridge is this - India's first sea bridge?

Who holds the record for the most medals won by a woman at the Olympics?

A rare occurrence is indicated by the proverb "Eid ka..." what?

Polaroid and DSLR are both types of what?

What are the end links of Rajiv Gandhi sea link?

What is 'kathi' in the name of the popular dish 'kathi kebab'?

In June 1974, which movement was started by Loknath Jayprakash Narayan at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna?

During the episode, host Amitabh told the audience that Dr Sunil Shroff's Mohan Foundation has so far helped as many as 11,600 lives through his NGO dedicated to organ donation. His NGO, Mohan Foundation, was also awarded the best performing NGO by the Indian government. Later in the episode, video clips of some heart-wrenching stories of organ recipients were played out, who shared their life-changing experiences.

Dr Sunil Shroff also shared some valuable information about the organ transplantation and the benefit it gives to the recipient. Actor Riteish Deshmukh also opened about the time when he lost his father, Vilasrao Deshmukh. He also got teared up and said that his father needed a liver transplant and he was ready to give it to his father which eventually did not work out because of medical complications.

Prior to the Karamveer segment, Amitabh Bachchan completed the turn of roll-over contestant Mrinalini Dubey, who became the first contestant this year to win Rs 25 lakh. Amitabh Bachchan will return with the show on Monday with yet another intriguing episode.

Posted By: Talib Khan