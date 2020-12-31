Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is not just about quiz its also about Amitabh Bachchan sharing interesting anecdotes from his life.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the hit shows of Sony TV not just because it is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan but also one gets to learn about various things from this show. However, one such thing that we all wait for is Big B sharing anecdotes from his life that are very interesting and also give sneak-peek into his personal life.

In the recent show, Gulabo Sitabo actor spoke about his wife Jaya Bachchan and shared that she can identify people with bad intentions. It so happened when a contestant name Bhavna revealed that her family had to go through a rough phase due to his husband's wrong decision in the business.

On hearing this, Big B turned to her husband and said that he should listen to her wife as women have a great sixth sense. "I feel women have a sixth sense and they are able to better identify a person’s hidden motives."

Well, this is not the first time Bollywood's Shehensha opened up about his wife Jaya Bachchan, earlier on the quiz show, Amitabh Bachchan once revealed how they got married. He said that his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan asked them to get married first if they had to go on a trip together.

Big B is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood who never took a back seat and kept filling his kitty with films. The 78-year-old actor is also quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated by posting pics with his grandchildren and other throwback pics. Recently, the veteran actor took to his Twitter handle and dropped a pic with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. In the pic, he can be seen crooning song with his little grandchild.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has several films lined up for release in the year 2021 namely Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.

