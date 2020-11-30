KBC 12: This season began with Amitabh Bachchan announcing that "Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai, sapno ko nahi" thus the new promo is indicating that it is soon going to fulfill a farmer's dreams.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan hosted-show has been winning the hearts of the fans since ages and it has turned out to be one show that makes dreams come true. The show started premiering on July 3, 2000, and from then it has made several people crorepatis. However, this season has turned out to be phenomenal as it has already given three crorepatis and all were women.

For the unversed, the previous season of the show had 14 winners and of which two women won Rs 1 Crore and to be noted, the total number of women crorepatis till season 11 was five and now the game has changed and this season has brought out the most women crorepatis.

This season began with Amitabh Bachchan announcing that "Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai, sapno ko nahi" (Everything can come to a halt, but not a person's dreams) and thus the new promo is indicating that this season is soon going to have a fourth crorepati and is soon going to make his dreams come true.

From the promo, the contestants are seen moving from Rs 25 lakh question to Rs 50 lakh question to Rs 1 crore question in the show. The contestant introduced himself and said that he does not come from a very well background and he is a farmer but he aspires to become an IAS officer but his village people would make fun of his farmer background.

In the promo, he is seen giving the answer to the Rs 1 Crore question and he even says to host Amitabh Bachchan that he should lock the answer. However, the promo was ended there and it has made everyone curious that will he be the next crorepati of this season?

Earlier, Nazia Nasim, Mohita Sharma and Anupa Das became the Crorepatis of this season. All three women quit the show on the Rs 7 Crore question as they were not sure of the answer and they lost all their lifelines before that.

