New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Host Amitabh Bachchan has made sure to make netizens hooked to the television screen and as the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati started, it gave the viewers entertainment filled with knowledge. This time, the special children's episode is airing and it is getting interesting with each passing day.

In the latest episode, 14-year-old Diksha Kumar was seated on the hot seat. This little girl hails from Bihar and she aspires to become an IAS officer and after listening to her Big B was left amazed as the girl had big ambitions and dreams. She managed to answer 11 questions successfully but she got stuck on the 12th question that was worth Rs 12,50,000. However, Diksha knew the right answer to the question but did not want to take the risk.

The question that made Diksha quit the game show was:

In 1994, who became the winner of the first-ever Filmfare R D Burman Award for New Music Talent?

ANSWER: A. R. Rahman

Diksha managed to win Rs Rs 6,40,000. After she walked back home, Priya Kour came on the hot seat.

Talking about RD Burman Award, this award falls under a special category of Filmfare Awards. It was named after the late R.D. Burman and was introduced in the year 1995. The inaugural award was bagged by A. R. Rahman.

Rahman has won several awards and he also won an Academy Award in the category of Best Music (Original Song) for Jai Ho. Not only this but in 2010, the Indian government awarded him the Padma Bhushan, the nation's third-highest civilian award.

On the work front, Rahman has collaborated with Aanand L Rai for his romantic drama Atrangi Re, which stars Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar in lead roles.

