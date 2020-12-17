KBC 12: The Rs 1 crore question that made Anamaya quit the show was related to the Mahabharat and he opted to leave the game as he did not want to take the risk in the game.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan was left impressed with a 12-year-old kid Anamaya as he managed to grab the hot seat and he played till Rs 1 Crore question but decided to quit. This week, in the children's special episode, the young buds have managed to impress Big B with their wit and knowledge.

The 12-year-old Anamaya Dibakar just bowled over Amitabh Bachchan on the show as he was quick with his answer game and he managed to answer the questions even before host Amitabh Bachchan gave him the options. This little kid managed to take home Rs 50 lakh and he opted to quit the show on Rs 1 Crore question.

However, the Rs 1 crore question that made him quit the show was related to the Mahabharat and he opted to leave the game as he did not want to take the risk in the game.

Here's the Rs 1 Crore question:

Question: Which son of Karna survived the Kurushetra War and took part in Yudhishthira's Ashwamedha Yagya?

A. Vrishaketu

B. Satyasena

C. Vrishasena

D. Vrihanta

Answer: A. Vrishaketu

In every episode, Amitabh Bachchan reveals anecdotes from his life, and this time he revealed that his favourite car is Lamborgini and he had a discussion with his co-contestants about the cars too. The little kid was also interested in talking about cars and he said that one day he would want to own his own car company and would even indulge in public funding to fulfill his purpose.

Talking about Anamaya's game, he was left with one lifeline and he still chose to quit the show and he took home Rs 50 lakh.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma