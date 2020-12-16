Alinah played an outstanding game in the show and managed to win Rs 12, 5000. However, she decided to quit the game on the Rs 25 lakh question because she did not want to take a chance.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati has made sure to entertain fans and at sharp 9 PM netizens make sure that they are seated in front of the television screen so that they do not miss their favourite show. This week, the show got even more interesting as it was children's special episode and these cute intelligent kids were making sure to give a blast.

In the latest episode, the l4-year-old kid Anmol took home Rs 25 lakh, and after that Alinah took the charge on the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan also gave a nickname to her and caller her 'baatuni'. Talking about that, this little girl also told that she wanted to become an engineer but after that, she watched 3 idiots and she started thinking about other things.

After that, 11-year-old said that she wanted to become an astronaut but her father told her how difficult it is, so she gave up on it. She played an outstanding game in the show and managed to win Rs 12, 5000. However, she decided to quit the game on the Rs 25 lakh question because she did not want to take a chance.

Here is the question that made Alinah quit the game show:

Question: Princess Catherine of Portugal was married to which British monarch who was given Bombay as part of his dowry?

Options:

A. Charles 1

B. Charles 2

C. James 2

D. William 3

Answer: Charles 2

Big B also told about his favorite chaat place and it is for an obvious reason at the heart of the country, New Delhi. He shared that during his college days, one of his favorite places for fast foods in Delhi was the Bengali market.

