Kay Kay Menon celebrates his birthday on October 2. Kay Kay's original name is Krishnakumar Menon, the actor is very popular for his intense characters in the movies. Undoubtedly, Menon is the finest actor in the Bollywood Industry. He had aced many movies with his talent. While his main focus is Hindi movies, he has also worked in Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, and Telugu cinema.

The actor has won many awards for his films and has graced many films with his unparalleled acting skills. As the actor will ring into his 55th year this Saturday, to celebrate the occasion we have brought you his top 5 iconic characters that have entertained the audience over the years.

Sarkar

In the role of Vishnu Nagre, Kay Kay amazed his fans with his intense role. In the film, Vishnu is a corrupt film producer who reaps his father’s fame. The film was inspired by Mario Puzo’s The Godfather.

Black Friday

In the movie, Kay Kay portrayed the role of the policeman who is in anguish with the case that burdened him. The role is based on Rakesh Maria, Police commissioner, and the movie is based on the book of Hussain Zaidi’s real incident of Mumbai, where thirteen bombs were blasted on a Friday that took many lives.

Haider

Kay Kay Menon in this film played the role of an evil uncle. The film is based on William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. He played the role of Khurram Meer, the man who was behind the entire conspiracy. The actor received much praise and Best Supporting Actor in Filmfare award and IFFA awards for a best negative role.

Life in a Metro

In the movie, Kay Kay Menon played the role of an unfaithful husband. Menon acted in the role of Ranjeet and he was involved in a marital affair with one of his colleagues. Life in a metro is helmed by Anurag Basu.

Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd

Kay Kay played the role of a Bengali married man named Partho Sen. He played a serious husband and left everyone amazed with his antics. This movie is worth watching just for Kay Kay Menon.

