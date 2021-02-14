Kavita Kaushik, who is quite active on social media, is not only known for her bold roles but also her beautiful pictures as she keeps her fans updated about her daily life with her posts.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kavita Kaushik aka 'Chandramukhi Chautala' will turn a year older on Monday. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant shot to fame with her stint on Sab TV show FIR where she played the role of a Haryanavi police officer.

Kavita, who is quite active on social media, is not only known for her bold roles but also her beautiful pictures as she keeps her fans updated about her daily life with her posts.

Recently, the actress was having a gala time with her husband in the picturesque location of Uttarakhand. Kavita posted a few pictures from her recent trip where she was seen in the middle of the river Ganges.

She also posted a picture a few days back that went viral. In the photo, she was looking beautiful as she donned a white dress with a tiara. She captioned the post that read, "You leave cos you are made to feel like your absence may do good to a place but you realize the maximum good it's done.. is to you and you turn back only to see how much toxic you walked away from then you thank yourself".

Check out these pictures of Kavita Kaushik:

Recently, the actress marked her entry in the show Bigg Boss 14. As she entered the show, she made sure to hit the headlines and had many major fights with the contestants in the house. However, she took an exit from the show as she had an ugly fight with Rubina Dilaik. She even made some shocking revelation about Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla outside the BB house.

A few days back, the actress celebrated her fourth anniversary with her husband Ronnit Biswas. They both tied the knot in the year 2017 on January 27. They had a very simple yet aesthetic wedding in the Kedarnath temple.

