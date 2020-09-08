New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:The shooting of the popular television reality quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12' started on Monday. Show host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has recently recovered from the coronavirus, posted images of the first day of shooting from the sets of KBC, which has completed 20 years. "20 saal, 12th parv, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, arambh! (20 years, 12th festival, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, begin!)" Bachchan wrote on Twitter along with the pictures. The Bollywood superstar has been hosting the show since its start in 2000. The KBC season 12 will be aired on Sony TV later this year.

Sharing a glimpse of day one, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Year 20; Season 12; KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, aarambh!”

Amitabh Bachchan has shared the pictures of the newly constructed set. Big B expressed that the working style post-COVID has completely changed. He wrote, “T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety, care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .”

While sharing the promo of the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bachchan wrote, “T 3643 - Its coming back .. KBC .. because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a comeback.”

Big B shared a collage to express his 20 years of experience on the sets of KBC, he wrote, “it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime.”

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan shared the information about the beginning of the show. He wrote, “It has begun .. back to work and KBC 12.”

According to the reports, Amitabh Bachchan’s show was scheduled to telecast in May but it got postponed after Big B tested COVID-19 positive.

Posted By: Srishti Goel