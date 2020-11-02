Kaun Banega Crorepati: The Amitabh Bachchan's show has been facing severe backlash on social media for this reason, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati has made sure to make netizens glued to the TV screen for over a decade now. However, the show has been a part of several controversies too and there was also a time when the host Amitabh Bachchan apologised after his show Kaun Banega Crorepati faced backlash on Twitter in 2019. This time, the show has been facing furore over a question that has made netizens trend #boycottKBC on social media.

Recently, on the Karamveer episode that was aired on Friday, host Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about Manusmriti. The question was - On 25 December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture? And the options were - a) Vishnu Purana b)Bhagavad Gita c)Rigveda d)Manusmriti.

The question did not go well with the netizens and they started trending #boycottKBC on Twitter. However, this is not the first time when the show is facing such backlash on social media as in 2019, a question was asked on the quiz show about the contemporaries of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb. Among the four options, Chhatrapati Shivaji was mentioned as “Shivaji”, while other options were Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga and Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

This question also did not go well with Twitteratis and at that time also they started demanding a ban on the show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

After the stir on social media, Amitabh Bachchan apologised and taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday. #KBC11.”

No disrespect meant at all .. apologies if it has hurt sentiments .. 🙏 https://t.co/ynPav4DYfO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2019

KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how cultural wars are win. It’s called coding. pic.twitter.com/uR1dUeUAvH — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 31, 2020

Now, coming back to the year 2020, the Twitteratis are asking for the same and are saying that the makers of the show should apologise. The filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a clip from the KBC show on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how culture wars are win. It’s called coding."

