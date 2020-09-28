New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The popular television reality quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is set to premiere today at 9 PM. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 9 PM and will be hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. This season, there will be no live audience as a security measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The SOP of the filming TV shows has restricted the live audience and limit the number of crew members on the sets.

The contestants also had to quarantined before entering the show to avoid the risk of spreading disease. The crew members are instructed to wear PPE kits and ordered to take all necessary precautions. During the shooting of the show, all physical contacts will be avoided. Show host Amitabh Bachchan, who has recently recovered from the COVID-19, also shared a glimpse of safety preparations at the set on his Instagram timeline. Big B wrote, "it's back to work.. in a sea of blue PPE... KBV 12.. started 2000..today year 2020.. 20 years! Amaze.. that's a lifetime."

However, this season is special for our Bollywood megastar because the show has completed 20 years on board. The veteran actor has been associated with one of the most entertaining shows for almost two decades. Out of 11 seasons, Mr Bachchan had hosted 10 and now he is all set for season 12. Sharing this news, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Year 20, season12, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, aarambh!"

All those who are wondering, how they can watch the show and where it will be screened. They can watch the show at sharp 9 pm on Sony Entertainment channel. Viewers can also watch the show on Sonyliv. The show will also be available on your mobile networks like JioTv, AirtelTV and others.

Posted By: Srishti Goel