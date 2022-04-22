New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: People's favourite TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has finally come up with its season 14, and the registration process for the same has also begun. The quiz reality show is hosted by Bollywood's megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. For season 14, Big B has asked the 13th question for registrations on April 21, 2022, and people who wish to participate in the show have to answer this question by April 22 to register themselves for the show.

It should be noted that the selection procedure will be done through the SonyLiv app. Similarly like 2021, this year as well the selection procedure will be online.

What is the 13th question of KBC 14 registration?

On April 21, the 13th question for the registration was aired on Sony TV.

The 13th question that aspiring participants need to answer is:

The 2022 Oscar-nominated Indian documentary Writing With Fire tells the story of the women journalists of which rural newspaper?

Now, with that question, there are four options:

1. Khabar Lahariya

2. Gaon Connection

3. Akhand Jyoti

4. Kadambini

And the correct answer is Khabra Lahariya.

How to register for season 14?

In order for people to register for the show, they first have to answer these questions correctly via SMS or through the SonyLiv app.

Register for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 via Sony Liv App:

Step 1: Open the Sonyliv app

Step 2: Now, the user has to click on the KBC link

Step 3: Now, the user has to answer the registration question that pops up

Step 4: Enter the details on the form that appears

Step 5: Click on submit

Once you receive a message ‘Thank you for completing your KBC registration' on your registered mobile number, then it is sure that you completed the registration process.

Register for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 via SMS:

Step 1: The host of the show will announce questions at 9 pm on Sony TV

Step 2: It should be noted that you will be charged for sending the SMS (except for Jio users)

Step 3: Complete the process in the given timeline

Step 4: Users of Airtel, BSNL, IDEA, Jio, and Vodafone in select circles can send their answer via SMS to 509093

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen