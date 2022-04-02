New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to be back with the 14th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, also known as KBC. The registrations for the upcoming season will open from April 9 at 9 pm on Sony TV.

On Saturday (April 2), Sony Entertainment Television took to social media to announce a new season of the show and released its first promo. The promo shows a young couple dreaming of living a lavish life as they look up at the night sky, but years later, even in their old age, they seem to be having the same conversation. In the promo, Bachchan says, "Sapne dekh ke khush mat ho jaiye, poore karne ke liye phone uthaiye. 9 April, raat 9 baje se shuru horahe hain mere sawaal aur aapke KBC registrations. Sirf Sony par (Don't be satisfied just by dreaming your dreams. Pick up your phones and make them come true. I am coming back with my questions from April 9, at 9 pm and KBC registrations are also opening, only on Sony)."

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati offers an opportunity for the common people to earn up to Rs 7 crore with the assistance of their knowledge. It has been on air since 2000. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all the seasons of the show except the third, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Last year, the show celebrated its 1000th episode with Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda arriving as guests. The show has also been graced by numerous celebrities over the years. The previous season was graced by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sehwag, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and PR Sreejesh from the Indian Hockey team.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bachchan will be next seen in 'Runway 34' along with Ajay Devgn. The movie will hit theatres on April 29. The actor will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmāstra'. Besides this, has also been shooting for 'Goodbye' along with Rashmika Mandanna.

