Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan Gets An Emotional Surprise By Jaya And Abhishek On Birthday Special Episode, Watch Promo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be turning 80 this October 11. To mark the special occasion, the makers of his reality game show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ invited special guests to the show for his birthday episode.

In the upcoming episode, audiences will get to see a Bachchan family special episode on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’. Host Amitabh Bachchan will be joined by his wife Jaya and son Abhishek as they spend the day celebrating the veteran.

In a new promo released by the makers, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting in the hot seat for a change, while he gets questioned by Abhishek Bachchan. While Jaya Bachchan recounts how the megastar has never written a letter to her, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen asking why is the conversation being televised.

Taking to their Instagram account, Sony TV's official account posted the video

Several netizens took to the comments section and reacted to the video. One user wrote, “Wife will be wife.” Another wrote, “Eagerly waiting.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the family drama film, ‘Goodbye’. Also starring Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the movie released in theaters on October 7. The megastar was also seen in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film ‘Brahamstra’ which was released on September 9.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Deepika Padukone’s ‘The Intern’ remake. The movie was initially to be filmed with Rishi Kapoor, but after his demise, Amitabh Bachchan stepped in to play the role. He will also be seen in Prabhas-starrer ‘Project K’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The pan-India Telugu film will be directed by Nag Ashwin.