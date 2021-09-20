Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff will be seen playing the quiz game in the Friday episode, known as Shaandaar Shukravaar. They will also be seen revealing some unknown facts about each other.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most love showed shows where one gets to learn about various things. The quiz-based show is not only viewed by senior citizens but also by youngsters. Recently, Olympic 2020 champions Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh graced the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan.

Now, another set of superstars are going to take the hot seat with Big B, and they are none other than Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff. Sharing the merry news, Suniel took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic from the set of KBC and captioned it as, "Kidhaaaar apun log ? @apnabhidu #friendship #friendshipgoals #hero"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

As soon as he posted the pic, several celebs took to the comment section and showed their excitement to watch the duo together on KBC 13. Actors Tanishaa Mukerji, Rohit Bose Roy, Sangeeta Bijalami and others commented that they can't wait to watch the episode.

The duo will be seen playing the quiz game in the Friday episode, known as Shaandaar Shukravaar, dedicated to celebrities. They will also be seen revealing some unknown facts about each other. For unversed, the duo is great friends and also share warm family relations. In one of the talk shows, Suniel revealed how they used to get excited when his sister used to bring jeans for both of them from the USA.

Prior to Neeraj and Sreejesh, Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone graced the hot seat and made some candid revelations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel was last seen in Mumbai Saga and Mosagallu (Tamil film). Next, he will be seen in Tadap, Ghani (Telugu film) and Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam film).

Talking about Jackie, he was last seen in Radhe. Next, he will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Firrkie and Atithi Bhooto Bhava.

So are you excited to watch Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with Amitabh Bachchan? Let us know via our social media handle.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv