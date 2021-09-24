New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is riding high on success, and the quiz show has got its first crorepati in Himani Bundela. On Thursday, the show was going to get its second crorepati in Pranshu Tripathi, mathematics teacher. However, he called it quits on reaching the Rs 1 crore question as he was unsure of the answer.

Pranshu Tripathi, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, teaches Maths in a local government school. Though he aspired to be a cricketer, he followed his father's advice and took up teaching as a profession. However, besides this, Pranshu is preparing for competitive exams and based on his knowledge, he ended up winning Rs 50 lakh.

Pranshu Tripathi Rs 1 crore question:

From the first question to winning Rs 50 lakh, he answered all the questions and even took the help of lifelines when he was not sure of the answer. However, when he reached the Rs 1 crore question, which is said to be tougher than 7 crore question, he got stuck, and since he didn't have any lifelines, Pranshu called it quits as he decided not to take any risk and proudly walked out of the show with a check of Rs 50 lakh.

Wondering what the question was? Check it out below:

Question: The royal ship Ganj-i-Sawai, which was looted by the British pirate Henry Every, was the property of which Indian ruler?

The four options: Tipu Sultan, Haider Ali, Aurangzeb or Baji Rao II

Answer: Aurangzeb

Talking about today's episode Shandar Shukarvaar, two veteran superstars will be gracing the hot seat, and they are none other than Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff. They will be answering several interesting questions and will also share some unknown facts about each other.

