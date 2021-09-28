New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is hitting the headlines after the makers released the promo of the upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar episode. This Friday, two grounded actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi, will be gracing the hot seat along with megastar and host Amitabh Bachchan.

In the promo released on Sony TV's official Instagram handle, Pratik and Amitabh were seen having a war of dialogues. The former was seen saying one of his famous dialogue from his hit show, Scam 1992 in Harshad Mehta style, "Locha, lafda, jalebi aur fafda ko Gujarati ki life se koi nahi nikaal sakta". Reacting to this, Big B said, "Ye sab dialoguebaazi hai. Isme bahut risk hoga, aapko maalum hai." Pratik backfires, and said, "Risk hai toh isk hai" This blew away Amitabh Bachchan, and he broke into applause saying, "Aaye haaye".

All this while Pankaj Tripathi was seen laughing and enjoying the war of dialogues between megastar and budding star.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



For unversed, Pratik Gandhi rose to fame after essaying the role of scammer-brokers Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992. His flawless performance in the web series gained him immense applaud from both critics and the audience. This show brought overnight success, and now he has several projects in his pipeline, including Disney+ Hotstar's Six Suspects with Richa Chadha and Bhavai and Amazon mini tv short film Shimmy.

Talking about Pankaj Tripathi, he is also one of the prolific actors of Bollywood and is known for his roles in Mirzapur, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Gangs of Wasseypur and Sacred Games.

Coming back to KBC 13, this season, makers introduced the new segment, wherein every Friday, celebs grace the hot seat with Big B and play the quiz game. Recently, Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh appeared on the show, and before them, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan graced the hot seat.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv