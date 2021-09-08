During the phone call, Ranveer also speaks to Deepika and says “Baby warm regards dene ke badle tum complain kar rahi ho mere baare mein". After the trailer release audience seems very eager to watch the entire episode.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming episodes of KBC season 13 is going to be fun-filled as director-choreographer Farah Khan and actress Deepika Padukone will be seen as the next participants. Both the ladies will be seen in a special Shandaar Shukravaar episode.

In the trailer of the special episode, Deepika can be seen complaining to the show's host Amitabh Bacchan about Ranveer Singh. She says that Ranveer makes promises to her however never fulfills them. Hearing that, Big B dials up Ranveer and asks him that why didn't he fulfill his promise of making breakfast for Deepika.

To this Ranveer responds saying since he has received a call from Big B, he will not only cook breakfast for Deepika but will also make her sit on his lap as she eats.

Meanwhile, Farah took to her Instagram and shared a selfie clicked by Big B. She captioned the post as “U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday) p.s- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot ”

On the work front both Amitabh Bacchan and Deepika Padukone will be seen working on various projects. They will features in The Intern Hindi remake directed by Amit Sharma. Big B and Deepika will also be working together in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film with Prabhas in the leading role.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen