New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait is finally over for the Kaun Banega Crorepati fans as the superstar Amitabh Bachchan hosted show is all set to return with its 13th season on Sony TV. In a recently released promo, the makers announced that the much-awaited game show will start airing on August 23. Kaun Banega Crorepati or KBC, as it is fondly called, will air five times a week from Monday-Friday at 9 pm.

On Wednesday (August 11), the long-time host of the show, Big B, took to Instagram and posted a picture of him sitting in the host's chair. Alongside the image, he expressed his gratitude to everyone who's been associated with the popular TV show's journey since 2000.

"... back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that's 21 years .. a lifetime .. !!.and gratitude to all that came along," he captioned the post.

Big B started hosting the quiz show in the year 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as a host for the third season of the show.

The registration for KBC started from May 10 on the SonyLIV app at 9 pm. Those interested in registering for the show had to download the app through their website or through Google Store and Apple Store. The eligibility criteria to be able to participate in the show was: You should be an Indian citizen, residing in India, of 18 years or above. No other person is allowed to play on behalf of another person. Adding to this, if one has won the Fastest Finger First in the previous season or any season, they won't be eligible to participate in the current season.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is an Indian television game show. It is the official Hindi language and Indian national version of the 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' franchise. The program aired on Star Plus for its first three seasons from 2000 to 2007. Since 2010, it has been airing on Sony Entertainment Television.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha