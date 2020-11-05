Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Popular reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is set to get its first çrorepati of the season, a new promo video has revealed

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is set to get its first çrorepati of the season, a new promo video has revealed. New Delhi's Nazia Nasim will win Rs 1 crore prize in the episode that will air on November 11. A short promo shared on Sony TV's Twitter handle shows Nazia winning the big money with host Amitabh Bachchan lauding her knowledge. “What an incredible game you have played,” exclaims Bachchan after she hits the big jackpot. We are also shown glimpses of tense moments, including the host yelling, “Ek crore!” in celebration.

NAZIA NASIM is #KBC12’s first crorepati ! Watch this iconic moment in #KBC12 on 11th Nov 9 pm only on Sony @SrBachchan@SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/6qG8T3vmNc — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 5, 2020

Nazia gasps in shock after Amitabh declares her a winner. "Yeh bade mushkil prashn the, jahan aapki nazar gayi, woh ekdum sahi thi (These were difficult questions, but your instinct was spot on),” Amitabh tells Nazia.

Big B advises Nazia to tread cautiously as he heads towards the ‘jackpot’ question of Rs 7 crore. While Nazia says she has always taken risks in her life, and would take one again, the promo ends there. Nazia works as a communication manager with Royal Enfield. Season 12 of Kaun Banega Crorepati was launched on September 28 amid Covid-19 pandemic. Not many contestants managed to win a significant amount this year. Last year, the show had four Rs 1 crore winners.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha