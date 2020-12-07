This time, contestants who made it to to the hot seat came up with the picture of Kiara Advani as he calls her as his lucky charm, check details.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 is one of the shows that has been entertaining the masses for over a decade now. Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show brings the contestants from all over the country and everyone shares their different story on the show. This time, contestants who made it to to the hot seat came up with the picture of Kiara Advani as he calls her as his lucky charm.

The contestant told Big B that he is a big fan of Kiara Advani and he carries her picture for all the good luck. After listening to this, Amitabh Bachchan was surprised by learning this contestant's admiration for Kiara and her work in the film industry. The contestant is also going to play for the Rs 1 Crore question in the upcoming episode.

Talking about Kiara, she will soon be seen in the film, Indoo Ki Jawaani, the film is going to have a theatrical release on December 11. The film is directed by Abir Sengupta and is a story of a girl from Ghaziabad who is looking for love in the time swipe left and right on a dating app. However, her story takes a hysterical turn as she meets a man from Pakistan and she has a fear that if he is a terrorist or not.

Kiara was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer horror-drama film Laxmii. The film had an OTT release was premiered on Diwali. The Good Newwz actor has many films in the pipeline and she is soon going to be seen Shershaah, the film is based on the story of the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra. She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the film Jug Jug Jeeyo.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma