New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, television shows have resumed shooting after adapting the new normal. Along with these daily soaps, the shooting for television reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' had also been started earlier this month. The show will be premiered on September 28 at 9 pm with the SOPs guidelines. Considering the current situation, the makers have made a few changes in the format of the show and has also introduced new lifelines for the contestants.

New Lifelines and New Rules:

The lifeline 'Audience Poll' has been changed to 'Video-a-Friend' as there will be no live audience in the show. Also, the contestants are allowed to bring only one family member on the set. The contestants chosen for the fastest fingers first will be kept in quarantine before entering the show. The number of contestants for this round has also been reduced. Now, there will be only 8 contestants to play 'Fastest Fingers First' to maintain required social distancing on the stage. The makers have also focused on 'setbacks' into 'comebacks' as the show will see the contestants who have been suffering in coronavirus lockdown.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has recently recovered from the coronavirus disease, shared a glimpse of the new normals on the set. Big B himself taking necessary precautions while hosting the show.

“This year is of course very different and challenging for all of us is every aspect. But it has been a year of learning and exploring avenues that probably weren’t thought of, paving the path for something meaningful, leading us to the insight that there is a spark somewhere in each one of us that keeps us going, notwithstanding the obstacles, however big or small. The idea of this campaign is to reignite the spark and inspire people to move ahead in life,” India.com quoted Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the campaign for the upcoming season, as saying.

