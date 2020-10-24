New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has made sure to hook the fans on the TV screen as it is an absolute delight to watch. The episode of KBC brings people from different parts of the country and in the Karamveer episode, it brings some of the noted social workers as contestants.

In last night's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, social worker Phoolbasan Devi was invited as a guest alongside actress Renuka Shahane. In the show, Phooolbasan Devi shared her inspiring story and Renuka was inspired by her work. To this, host Amitabh Bachchan said that not just her many women will be inspired by her work.

However, apart from this what caught our attention was the question that was asked by actor Renuka Shahane. She was aked Rs 3,000 question that left Renuka in all smiles.

The question was Meaning “one who is easily pleased”, which of these is a name of Lord Shiva? Before host Amitabh Bachchan gave her option she smiled and said 'Mere Pati Ka Naam'.

The option of this question was:

a) Manmohan

b) Ashutosh

c) Keshav

d) Madhav

The answer to this question was b) Ashutosh.

For those unaware, actor Renuka Shahane is married to actor Ashutosh Rana for nearly two decades. The couple has two sons from their marriage – Shauryaman and Satyendra.

The contestants Phoolabasan and Renuka went on to win a staggering amount of Rs 50 lakh in the show. The question that made them win Rs 50 lakh was Which of the following was an environmentalist who fought against illegal mining and quarrying in her state, Himachal Pradesh? The correct answer to this question was: Kinkri Devi.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma