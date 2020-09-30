Aarti Jagtap became the first contestant of the KBC Season 12 and she ended up winning Rs 6,40,000.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 premiered last night and left the fans of the show in awe. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted the much-loved game show and brought the smiles back on netizens face amid this pandemic.

Every year many contestants take part and test their knowledge and get the chance to win some amount on the show. However, some get a chance to win millions while others get disappointed but the journey doesn't stop there.

Apart from common men, every year several Bollywood celebrities also take part in the game show but little does anyone know that the cutest couple of Bollywood Ajay Devgn and Kajol were the first celebrity couple to become millionaires on KBC. They were featured in the second season of the Kaun Banega Crorepati and won a crore. KBC 2 aired from 2005 to 2006, and before Ajay-Kajol, John Abraham-Bipasha Basu and Saif Ali Khan-Preity Zinta had taken on the hot seats in season 2.

However, Aamir Khan was the first guest on Kaun Banega Crorepati and he appeared in season 1 in the year 2000. He had participated in the Diwali special episode of the first season of KBC and won Rs 50 lakhs.

Talking about KBC Season 12, Aarti Jagtap became the first contestant of the new season and she ended up winning Rs 6,40,000.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma