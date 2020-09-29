Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 has introduced a new format that there will be no audience and no audience poll lifeline, instead, there is a new lifeline of "video a friend".

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: India's favourite quiz game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 12 premiered on Monday and the first contestant of the season, Aarti Jagtap was questioned by the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan about the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in Mumbai on June 14 this year.

Aarti was questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Sanjana Sanghi who made her debut from the film Dil Bechara. The film was released after the 32-year-old actor's death. Aarti ended up winning Rs 6.40 lakh.

Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, there are several changes in the show. According to the new format, there will be no audience and no audience poll lifeline, instead, there is a new lifeline of "video a friend" that has made the game even more interesting.

The showrunner Sujata Sanghamitra said in a video statement, "The set designing changed as we have only eight fastest finger first contestants, reduced from the usual 10 so that social distancing is maintained. “We have companions of the contestants, but they are also seated far apart. The design of the hot seat and the contestant's chair have also changed, there’s more gap now.

Big B started shooting for KBC season 12 in August this year. The show was shot following the social distancing norms. With minimum people on set, utmost precaution has been taken to ensure the safety of all

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma