New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding has become the talk of the town for the past few weeks. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The invites have been sent, and the pre-wedding ceremonies will start on December 7, 2021.

As per a report in India Today, Katrina and Vicky meticulously planned the themes of their pre-wedding ceremonies, namely Sangeet, Mehendi and Wedding. A source told, "The theme of mehendi will be gold, beige, ivory and white. Bling is the theme for the sangeet and for the wedding, pastel sorbet is the theme. The event will see performances from the bride, groom and celebrities from Bollywood."

The couple will leave for Rajasthan on December 6, 2021, and Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel has also arrived in India. He took to his Instagram handle and posted a story sharing a picture of his cocktail glass with the Mumbai skyline in the background. He captioned the pic as, "India feeds the soul; debauchery in a different environment".

Here have a look at the post shared on fan sites:

Also, the couple is planning to call the registrar over the actor's Juhu house to complete the formalities. "Both the families are expected to be part of this ceremony. They will also have three witnesses present. Vicky and Katrina's marriage will be registered under the Special Marriage Act, 1954."

Meanwhile, 120 guests have been given a secret code to enter the premises. Reportedly, no guest will be allowed to use their phones to take photographs or videos for wedding ceremonies. All the guests will have to submit their double vaccination certificate and an RT-PCR test is mandatory to attend the wedding.

As per a report in ETimes, District Collector Rajendra Kishan said, "The 120 guests attending the wedding shall follow all the Covid protocols, and only double vaccinated guests will get entry to the wedding venue."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv