New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's officially confirmed! Kaif and Vicky are officially married. They tied the knot on Thursday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. Now, the Bride and groom themselves have posted the pictures of their wedding.

Sharing the wedding pictures on Instagram, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

The all-smile groom also share their wedding pictures and wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Clad in royalty inspired wedding attires, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were all smiles as they made their first appearance post their nuptial rites, as per sources.

Katrina's look was inspired by Rani Padmavati. She wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga whose border was adorned with broad golden gota. She chose for a royal Rajputana style jewellery inclusive of an elegant Rani Haar, mattha patti, huge nath, heavy earrings and Punjabi style kalira. She also tied her hair in a bun adorned by traditional floral gajra.

Speaking of the groom, Vicky complemented his bride by wearing a gold Achkan, a sherwani, Jodhpuri Juttis, a traditional turban adorned with heavy kalgi, and a pearl-green necklace.

As per close sources, the couple has taken the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.

The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.

Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.

The couple will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.

Posted By: Ashita Singh