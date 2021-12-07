New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities have begun, and celebrity guests have started jetting off to Jaipur to attend the royal wedding of the couple. Recently, filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sanya Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning.

Later, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya and Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal's girlfriend Sharvari Wagh were also papped at the airport to attend the wedding.

Here have a look at the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

Earlier, in November, Katrina and Vicky had an intimate hush-hush Roka ceremony at Kabir Khan's house on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The ceremony was attended by Katrina's mother, Suzanne Tuquotte and sister Isabelle Kaif while from Vicky's side his parents and brother were among the attendees.

For unversed, Katrina shares a very close relation with Kabir Khan and his family. The duo has worked in several blockbuster films, and due to this reason, they share a family bond.

Also, reports are doing rounds that filmmaker Karan Johar, Nitya Mehra, Farah Khan and Katrina’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala are likely to attend the wedding. However, we have to wait for the confirmation.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina's pre-wedding ceremonies will start from Sangeet night, and several stars will be seen performing today. Reportedly, the couple will perform on several songs such as Teri Ore, Kala Chashma, Nachdene Sare, and more. The theme is 'Bling', and on the stage, it’s going to be Groom's side vs Bride.

"Vicky and Katrina’s sangeet is going to be the highlight of their wedding functions, with both sides having diligently practised for their respective performances. It’s going to be the groom's side vs the bride’s side on stage. A lot of practise for this event will be done at the venue as well," a source told Pinkvilla.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv