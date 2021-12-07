New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, the rumours around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding came out to be true. The couple, along with their family, arrived in Jaipur on Monday. Even their close industry pals, including Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh and others, have arrived to attend the couple's dreamy wedding.

Reportedly, the pre-wedding festivities will kick off tonight with the Sangeet ceremony, which will be followed by Haldi, on Wednesday. As fans are excited to know every detail of Vicky and Katrina's four-day wedding programme, here we are with the complete itinerary. Check out below:

December 7: Sangeet--It will be the first celebration of Vicky and Katrina's wedding ceremony. The couple is reported to dance on Teri Or, Kala Chashma and other hit songs of Katrina Kaif.

December 8: Mehendi--It will start at 11 am, followed by Haldi, the same day.

December 9: Wedding Day--Reportedly, the grand entry of Vicky will be on a chariot drawn by seven horses. The couple will take phere at 3 pm, followed by dinner and poolside party at night.

December 10 or 11: After marriage, the newlywed couple is reported to visit the Chauth Mata Temple.

As per a report by India Today, the wedding menu includes a live stall for dahi bhalla, kachoris and fusion chaat with separate stalls for golgappas. North Indian dishes like kebabs and fish platters will also be served along with traditional Rajasthani cuisine like Daal Baati Churma.

Not just this, adding a royal touch, a blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany wedding cake is on the list, which will be curated specially by a chef from Italy.

Meanwhile, a photo of a welcome note sent by Vicky and Katrina to their guests is going viral on all social media platforms. The note read, "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together while your journey through scenic villages and roads. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure."

Here have a look:

The couple will be a Sabyasachi Bride and Groom. And fans are excited to see the couple in traditional wedding attire.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv