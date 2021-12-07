New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to take their relationship to the next level, and their fans couldn't wait to see them as 'Man as Wife'. The couple has reached Rajasthan, and the pre-wedding festivities will start from today, December 7, Sangeet. Lately, it was reported that bling is the theme of their sangeet, and now we have brought you more details regarding the same.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the source informed, "Vicky and Katrina’s sangeet is going to be the highlight of their wedding functions, with both sides having diligently practised for their respective performances. It’s going to be the groom's side vs the bride’s side on stage, while there will be performances by Vicky and Katrina as well. Her popular track ‘Teri Ore’ is one of the songs which they will be performing on. A lot of practise for this event will be done at the venue as well."

Also, they will send out personalised gifts to the friends from the industry who couldn't attend the function.

Talking about the security preparations at the venue, Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, the bouncers have been appointed. Officials have tightened the security around the venue, which will go on till December 10.

Vicky and Katrina, on Monday, were papped leaving for the airport in different vehicles along with their family. As per a report in India Today, a special arrangement was made to prevent Vicky and Katrina from getting besieged by bystanders at the airport.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the couple has registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Katrina, on Sunday evening, was spotted outside Vicky's house. She was accompanied by her mother, Suzanne Turquotte, sister Isabelle Kaif and other family members.

